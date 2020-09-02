Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited inaugurates Master Customer Care Center at Power House Square, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, inaugurates its Master Customer Care Center at Power House Square in Bhubaneswar today. The Customer Care Center was inaugurated by Mr. U. N. Behera, Chairman, Odisha State Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) in the presence of TPCODL’s senior management and employees.

With an aim to provide reliable power supply and ensure customer satisfaction, TPCODL has established the Customer Care Centre for providing services like bill payment, New Connection Registration, different type of query resolution and complaint registration pertaining to operation and commercial services.

In addition to this, the Centre is fully equipped with modern equipments for customer convenience like Queue Management System for managing the customer footfall efficiently at the Centre, E –Kiosk for all type of information like New Connection / duplicate bill / Customer billing history etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “The Customer Care Center is a one stop solution for our customers where they can pay their monthly bills, raise their queries or complaints and also apply for new connection. Customer Care Center will be run by well-trained staff in all areas of distribution to offer efficient services. Our effort is to provide enhanced customer experience to our customers.

Apart from these, a Feedback Tab has also been installed to capture customer’s feedback on the services rendered at the Centre to further improve the services.

