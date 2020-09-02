Odisha Reports 11 More COVID19 Deaths, overall death toll to 514

Bhubaneswar: 11 more Covid19 deaths in Odisha take the overall death toll to 514.

3 from Ganjam, 2 from Bhubaneswar, 1 each from Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Balasore & Sambalpur.

Demise of eleven Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 57 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2.A 57 year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 62 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4.A 57 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

5.A 63 year old female of Ganjam district.

6.A 35 year old male of Ganjam district.

7.A 56 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension

8.A 90 year old male of Jagatsingpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 52 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10.A 64 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Anemia.

11.A 58 year old female of Sambalpur district.

Related

comments