Tata Passenger Electric Mobility proudly showcases its new vision, a concept built on its Pure EV Architecture

New Delhi: Taking a giant stride towards the next generation of electric vehicles, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), today made a smashing debut with the global unveil of the AVINYA Concept – an expression of the Company’s vision of a pure electric vehicle, based on its GEN 3 architecture. Derived from the Sanskrit language, the name AVINYA stands for ‘Innovation’. The AVINYA Concept introduces a new a typology of mobility that liberates enormous roominess and comfort, not restricted by traditional segmentation. It comes packed with new age technology, software and Artificial Intelligence that work in the background to deliver wellness and tranquillity during transit. Providing an extremely premium yet simple and calming customer experience, this concept will be fairly accessible to a majority of customers of fast growing, high volume segments of today. With this, TPEM is all set to unleash a new breed of EVs that will redefine the automobile space. This path breaking EV will be introduced to the market by 2025.

Speaking at this landmark occasion, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors said, “While making the AVINYA Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement. Furthermore, at the Tata group, we are uniquely positioned to bring all the expertise that is necessary to build these mobility solutions and we are confident that in years to come we will make a larger and sustainable impact not only in India but globally as well.”

Adding to this, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for us at TPEM to present the AVINYA Concept to the world, a vision pivotal in signalling a ‘New Paradigm’. Holding on to its values of Simplicity, Timelessness, Effortlessness and Grace, the AVINYA is not only a concept but is our new identity, an identity which is here to challenge the status quo. It gives me an intense sense of optimism to present a new typology of vehicles that will introduce the automobile industry to options beyond mobility – a tranquil space which will offer you a complete sensory experience while on the move. At its heart, the AVINYA Concept has ‘IN’, which demonstrates our Indian roots and highlights how we pride ourselves in discovering new ways to move and power vehicles. The AVINYA Concept is the fruition of our first idea built on our Pure EV GEN 3 architecture, enabling us to produce a range of globally competitive EVs. Our vision for pure EVs is focused on delivering wellness and rejuvenation while traveling, backed by cutting-edge technologies, aimed at improving the overall quality of life.”

A TIMELESS DESIGN:

Originally inspired by a catamaran, the AVINYA Concept is an uncompromising vision for electric mobility. With a new silhouette, this concept is a mixology of the best of the worlds – it a product which combines the essence of a premium hatch to the luxuries and versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV – all put together to create something new and beautiful. A significant highlight on the front and the rear of the vehicle is the new identity. This new identity as a part of the DRL is a subtle nod to our commitment to enhance the quality of life and is a pivotal step in the evolution of EVs. It is also the manifesto and emphasises the Horizon and the Infinite possibilities that the Gen 3 electrification will offer. Gliding to the sides, one is met by the ‘Butterfly’ doors, which welcome you with open arms to a class leading spacious interior which is sure to make its inmates feel calm.

The AVINYA Concept focuses on a human centric design and promises a sensory journey of its own. From the skydome that enhances the overall sense of space and natural light to the functional console inspired steering wheel, to the voice activated systems for a deeper interface for all its passengers, to the sustainable materials being used, that communicate the ethos of the product and finally the finishing touch of the aroma diffuser – that envelopes you in an ambience that is serene and soothing.

Furthermore, envisaging a future trend, this concept is designed to believe that lesser screen time is the way to go. Taking this into consideration the AVINYA Concept has been made screen-less, to bar any distractions inside the car and create a stress free environment for the mind and soul.

A PURE EV AT ITS CORE:

The AVINYA Concept stands for empathetic mobility, a machine that is engineered to be smart, spacious, sustainable yet techy. The agile and robust Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture offers this concept with a flexible design while boasting of next generation connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency. Pioneered out of India for the world, this global platform offers high structural safety and has the next level of water proofing and dust protection, making it ready for all forms of terrains.

This architecture is built with the use of next-gen materials, efficient electronic componentry and proprietary energy management strategies & algorithms for efficiency management. Use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV only powertrain with enabled appropriate stiffness, helps minimize the overall mass, leading to good weight management. Furthermore, the battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kms range in under 30 minutes. The overall philosophy for enhanced range would be ‘Minimize- Maximize – Optimize’.

Drawing inspiration from human sensory cues whilst promising a stress-free experience with every drive, the AVINYA stands by the concept of minimalism and is a leap forward in the right direction, making it the absolute regiment of sustainable movement.