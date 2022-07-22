Tata Motors’ SOUL community concludes the Iconic Himalayan Drive – Journey to the Heaven on Earth

New Delhi: Tata Motors SOUL (SUV Owners United League) community recently got together to embark on their first drive for this year – a 9 day Iconic Himalayan Drive to Spiti Valley. Organized between 25th June and 3rd July, this drive was attended by Tata Motors’ SUV owners from across the country and was flagged off from RSA Dynamic Motors, Chandigarh, in the presence of senior company officials. Culminating at Chandigarh, the SOUL convoy drove across multiple terrains, covering a total of 1200+kms

The participants were enthralled to witness key attractions such as Rohtang Pass, Chandratal Lake, Kunzum Pass – located at 14,931 fts, Komic – the highest motorable village, Tabo Monastery – the oldest operating monastery in India, Chitkul – India’s last village on the Indo-Chinese border and Thanedhar – Fruit Orchard of India, among others. Furthermore, there were various recreational and adventure activities organized for the participants and their family members in order to make this escapade memorable.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “SOUL has been an epitome of adventure and an exhilarating driving experience for our SUV owners’ family. This continued fervor of our customers pushes us to curate intriguing drives for these enthusiasts on a regular basis to let them experience the full potential of their SUVs. I congratulate all the SOUL members who participated in the Iconic Himalayan Drive and were able to witness magnificent landscapes of the Himalayas and traverse the roads less taken, in the company of like-minded people. I am confident that this extraordinary drive will boost the affinity of our customers towards their vehicles and reinforce the “Go-Anywhere” DNA of our true SUVs.”

Tata SUV Owners United League (SOUL) is an exclusive and premium club for Harrier and Safari customers of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles limited. It is a community program with an aim to bring together like-minded individuals and rekindle their spirit of adventure by taking them to exotic and unexplored destinations through curated drives. These iconic drives give them an opportunity to witness some of the most breathtaking landscapes of India and enjoy various privileges. Since its inception in 2012, the community has grown to close to 25,000+ Tata SUV owners.