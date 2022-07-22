Odisha : 358 Allopathic, 116 Homoeopathic Medical Officers, 36 Homoeopathic Lecturers join Health and Family Welfare Department

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Pattnaik welcomed 358 Allopathic Medical Officers, 116 Homoeopathic Medical Officers and 36 Homoeopathic Lecturers who joined Health and Family Welfare Department and called upon them to make their profession a mission for for Sustha Odisha.

CM hoped that appointment of such a large number of Medical Officers will make the healthcare system more robust and effective. CM added that it will also contribute in improving the satisfaction of the people who visit the Government facilities.

CM reiterated that #SusthaOdisha, #SukhiOdisha is the mission & ‘every life is important’, has been the guiding principle of #Odisha. CM added that the objective is to provide quality & affordable healthcare to 4.5 Cr people of #Odisha and bring down out-of-pocket expenses.

CM highlighted the budgetary provision of ₹12,000 Cr for healthcare in 2022-23 which is more than 6% of the State Plan. It has doubled in last three years. CM underscored that people are the soul of democracy and every public servant is mandated to serve them with dignity.