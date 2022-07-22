PLI scheme creating robust manufacturing base enabling India to compete globally: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : Mr Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt of India yesterday reiterated that the introduction of PLI scheme is creating a robust manufacturing base in the country which is enabling India to compete on an equal footing globally.

Addressing the “DPIIT-FICCI Investors Roundtable on PLI for White Goods’, Mr Goyal said, “India is a big country, and we are not looking for sops. We are not scared of any competition, and this is the message that we need to send out to the rest of the world.”

Mr Goyal further stated that as India enters the next 25 glorious years turning 100 by 2047, we aspire to become a prosperous developed country. “We want to embark on the next 25 years where we would like to see the world look upon India as a driver of economic growth and as an engine of world trade,” he added. He highlighted the potential of this sector in terms of localization, creating jobs and generating surplus for exports.

Mr Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT said that in order to grow fast we need to be export oriented to capture the global market. To achieve this, he emphasized on the need to improve efficiency through scale, improve quality and create a brand name in order to build global champions. He further stated that the government PM Gati Shakti is another game-changer for the industry apart from the PLI scheme. “In next 2 months we plan to open it for the industry as well with GI based technology which will aid in planning and decision making,” he added. He further added that we can look at integrated clearances for PLI investors under the single window clearance portal.

Speaking on the compliance concerns raised by the industry, Mr Jain stated that in order to provide support to the industry, the government has already launched single window clearance for all approvals. “We have a target to launch the National Single Window Clearance for the country by 31 March 2023. It will have all state government and central departments integrated in the system,” he added.

The government, he said is working to improve the ease of doing business for the industry. “We are in the process of decriminalizing our acts related to business,” he emphasized.

Mr Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI and MD, IMFA said that the importance of an Atmanirbhar Bharat has been recognized, especially in today’s world where there are disruptions in supply chain due to various factors. He highlighted India’s role in catering to the export market as a whole, and assured the industry’s participation in working with the government and other partners in realizing the potential of this sector. The SCALE initiative of the government provided the impetus to the PLI scheme, he added.

Mr Manish Sharma, Chair, FICCI Electronics and White Goods Manufacturing Committee, Member, SCALE Committee and Chairman and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia said that it is encouraging to see the speed at which policies are introduced by the government and the regular engagement with the industry. He further added, “Today, we have achieved yet another milestone for PLI in White Goods & LED with 61 investors setting up component manufacturing to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The air conditioner (AC) industry has seen significant progress with investments in component manufacturing. Our vision as an industry is to improve local value addition from current 25% to 75% in next few years”

Mr Jasbir Singh, Co-Chair, FICCI Electronics and White Goods Manufacturing Committee and Chairman and CEO, Amber Enterprises India ltd said, “We applaud the government support to provide our sector with very well thought and designed PLI. It will have a compounding impact on component ecosystem taking our current value addition of 25 per cent to 80 per cent by 2029. This will help our sector achieve the objective of self-reliance and will generate almost 2 lakh employment (both direct & Indirect) with a total investment of Rs 6632 crore.”

Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI delivered the vote of thanks.

Locations of applicant units under PLI for white goods is shown in table below and also in attached map.

State/UT

Number of Plants

Andhra Pradesh

6

Daman and Diu

9

Gujarat

13

Goa

2

Haryana

13

Himachal Pradesh

3

Karnataka

6

Madhya Pradesh

1

Maharashtra

18

Punjab

1

Tamil Nadu

8

Rajasthan

9

Uttar Pradesh

12

Telangana

2

Uttarakhand

8

West Bengal

1

Total

111