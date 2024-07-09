Tata Motors – India’s leading SUV manufacturer, celebrates a historic milestone of its SUV legacy

Launches the ‘King of SUVs’ festival with special prices and benefits upto ₹1.40 Lakhs on its range of ICE and EV SUVs

Bengaluru : Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer and also India’s leading SUV manufacturer, proudly celebrates an historic milestone with over 2 million SUVs on Indian roads. The wide SUV portfolio, which includes the Safari, Harrier, Nexon, Punch, along with the iconic nameplates of the yesteryears – the Sierra and the Safari, have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Each of these robust SUVs have been segment defining and together embody Tata Motors’ dedication to providing best-in-class safety, cutting-edge design, and advanced technologies, in line with customer expectations, making them the true ‘King of SUVs’.

From launching the first SUV in India – The Tata Sierra in 1991, to showcasing India’s first ever compact SUV concept – the Nexon at the 2014 Auto Expo, to introducing an all new category of a sub-compact SUV with the Punch, while also having the largest portfolio of 5 star rated B-NCAP and G-NCAP SUVs – Tata Motors with its forever pioneering spirit has defined the SUV category in the country.

Commenting on this special occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Our ability to understand the SUV segment and provide the right product for every customer need, helps us immensely to maintain consistency and dominant leadership in the segment. Supported by our multi powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world class SUVs that are robust, safe and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 2 million SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category.”

Celebrating this achievement, we are excited to extend this joy to our customers with the King of SUVs festival. We have revised the starting prices of our flagship SUVs, the Harrier (₹14.99 lakhs) and the Safari (₹15.49) and have extended benefits up to ₹ 1.4 Lakhs on popular SUV variants. With regards to electric vehicles, never before seen benefits on the Nexon.ev (up to 1.3 Lakhs), have made it the most accessible it has ever been. Complementing the same, the Punch.ev too is being offering with a benefit of up to ₹30,000. Furthermore, the 7 in 7 celebration of the 7 Lakh Nexons on road continues on popular demand.”