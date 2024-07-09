Karnataka Tourism to Host Exclusive Roadshow  in Kolkata for Travel Trade Professionals

Kolkata : The Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Jungle Lodges and Resorts, and a coalition of stakeholders, is pleased to announce an exclusive roadshow aimed at promoting the diverse and enchanting tourism offerings of the state. This prestigious event will convene travel agents, tour operators, and media representatives to celebrate Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and unique experiences.

The event is scheduled for July 11, 2024, at The Park Hotel, commencing at 6:30 pm. The occasion will be graced by the presence of distinguished dignitaries from the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and its stakeholders.

The roadshow serves as a strategic platform for Karnataka Tourism to engage with key stakeholders in the travel industry. Travel agents and tour operators from Kolkata will have the opportunity to explore the myriad attractions Karnataka offers, from historical landmarks and architectural marvels to pristine natural landscapes and vibrant cultural experiences.

Media representatives attending the roadshow will gain in-depth insights into the latest developments, upcoming events, and exclusive travel experiences that Karnataka Tourism is eager to showcase. Through interactive presentations, engaging discussions, and firsthand accounts, the event aims to generate significant interest in Karnataka as a premier travel destination.

Karnataka Tourism is committed to fostering collaborations and partnerships within the travel industry. By bringing together travel professionals, the roadshow seeks to strengthen relationships and create new opportunities for promoting Karnataka’s unique tourism offerings.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience showcasing Karnataka’s diverse attractions and warm hospitality. Highlights include UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Hampi, Pattadakal, and the Hoysala temples in Belur, Halebidu, and Somanathapur. Visitors can also explore the lush landscapes and coffee plantations of Coorg, the serene beaches of Gokarna, the majestic palaces of Mysore, and the vibrant city life of Bengaluru. During the monsoon, Karnataka transforms into a breathtaking spectacle with waterfalls like Jog Falls and Shivanasamudra, verdant hill stations like Coorg and Chikmagalur, and rejuvenated trekking routes through the Western Ghats for adventure seekers.

Karnataka Tourism is dedicated to positioning the state as a leading travel destination, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant traditions. Through various initiatives and events, Karnataka Tourism aims to enhance the travel experience for tourists and create sustainable tourism opportunities for local communities.