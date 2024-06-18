Tasva, by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Designer Tarun Tahiliani, Announce Partnership as the ‘Official Ceremonial Dress Partner’ for Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi: Tasva, the Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. and celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, proudly announces its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the ‘Official Ceremonial Dress Partner’ for Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

This prestigious collaboration marks a significant milestone in the fashion and sports industries, bringing together the elegance and heritage of Indian fashion with the spirit of global athleticism. As the ‘Official Ceremonial Dress Partner’, Tasva will design and provide exclusive ceremonial attire for the Indian contingent, blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage on the world stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, Tasva, said, “The aim was to create a look that represents our cultural heritage, incorporates the colours of the Indian flag, and, most importantly, embodies a new, dynamic, agile, and youthful India. We wanted the athletes to feel comfortable yet look formal, with tailored shapes that make them confident as they set out to represent our vibrant country. Tradition is honoured while standing on a global sporting arena.”

Mr. Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva, expressed his excitement about the partnership by stating, “We are honoured to be the ‘Official Ceremonial Dress Partner’ for the Indian team at the Paris Olympics 2024. At Tasva, we believe in celebrating the spirit of India, and this partnership allows us to showcase our rich heritage and contemporary style. We look forward to contributing to the memorable journey of our athletes and feel privileged to support them as they strive for excellence on the world stage.”

T. Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, commented on the new partnership: “We are delighted to welcome Tasva as our ‘Official Ceremonial Dress Partner’ for Team India at the Paris Olympics 2024. The elegant designs and commitment to excellence that Tasva embodies will ensure that our athletes not only perform at their best but also represent India with pride and style. We are confident that this collaboration will add a new dimension to the Olympic experience for our team.”

This collaboration is set to elevate the presence of Indian fashion on a global platform, celebrating the intersection of style, tradition, and sportsmanship. The Indian contingent’s ceremonial attire for the Paris Olympics 2024 promises to be a blend of sophistication, cultural pride, and contemporary design, making a powerful statement on the world stage.