Air India Express Moves to a New Campus, Enhancing Synergy Among Tata group Airlines  

New Delhi: Air India Express has relocated its headquarters to the Vatika One-on-One complex in Gurugram, now sharing the same campus as Air India’s headquarters. This strategic move aims to enhance collaboration and synergies between the two entities.

The new Air India Express office is designed to be future-ready, tech-enabled, and energy-efficient, showcasing the airline’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Continuing the tradition of featuring variable tailfin designs inspired by India’s rich arts and crafts heritage, the theme “The Patterns of India” is elegantly integrated into the wall designs of the office. The open floor plan, with abundant natural light and collaborative areas, promotes transparency and teamwork. Gender-inclusive amenities and recreation facilities foster a dynamic work environment. Additionally, ample meeting rooms, phone booths, and enclosed spaces ensure privacy and focus, making the workspace versatile and productive.