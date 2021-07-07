Tanishq Presents ‘Rajadhiraj’ on the auspicious occasion of Rathyatra to celebrate the divine glory of Lord Jagannath

New Delhi: As we’re slowly but steadily recovering from the 2nd wave, the auspicious occasion of Rathayatra is here to bless us all and comes with a promise of better times ahead. Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand has launched a special jewellery collection- ‘Rajadhiraj’ on the auspicious occasion of Rathyatra to celebrate the divine glory of Lord Jagannath and indulge in the celebrations safely with families. The collection was launched in the presence of Mr. Amit Dharap, Regional Business Head, East- Titan Company Limited and Mr. Anirban Banerjee, Regional Business Manager, East-Tanishq at Hotel Swosti Grand, Unit 3, 103, Janpath Rd, near Railway Station, Master Canteen Area, Kharvela Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751001

To make the occasion more exciting for the customers, Tanishq has also introduced special offers this Rathayatra. Tanishq is offering Up to 25%* off on Diamond Jewellery Value and on Making Charges of Gold jewellery. The offer is valid across all Tanishq stores in Odisha. The offer is valid for a limited time period only.

Tanishq aims to pay a tribute to Lord Jagannath through a special collection of pendants and rings carved by master craftsmen who have put in their heart and soul into crafting the divine jewellery pieces. Hand carved and embellished further with enamel work, these jewellery pieces stand as a testament to the spirit of devotees. Customers can now keep their faith close to their heart with Tanishq’s assortment of pendants and rings from its latest collection, Rajadhiraj, crafted especially as a mark of reverence for Rathayatra.

Speaking on the new product launch, Mr. Abhishek Rastogi, Head of Design, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd says, “Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival is one of the most revered festivals celebrated by devotees since the times of Puranas. It is believed that Lord Vishnu incarnated as Lord Jagannath and descended to Earth to provide protection during this Kaliyuga! In the wake of trying times like these, the festivity of Rath Yatra brings with it a harbinger of luck, new beginnings, and fortune.

The upheavals that we go through in the tough times can be surpassed with a strong Spiritual connection and the energies that newly introduced pendants emanate from Tanishq help the wearer tide through difficult situations. These new pendants have been designed in 22Kt Gold, as powerful talismans of protection and good fortune and make as a perfect symbol of auspiciousness and adornment.”

In a bid to further strengthen its strong position in the Odisha market, the brand also announced celebrated Odia celebrity Prakruti Mishra as the face of Tanishq in Odisha. She brings in grace and elegance that fits perfectly for the brand embarking on a new journey in Odisha.

As part of the association, starting with Rathayatra collection, Prakruti will feature in all ad campaigns, print, outdoor and TVC.

Tanishq, has also announced the re-opening of its vast retail network of 356 stores across 216 towns in a phased-wise manner in compliance with all the regulations as mandated by various state governments. As the nation emerges from a second lockdown with the long-awaited return of non-essential retailing, Tanishq makes a re-commitment towards safety by ensuring care for all its stakeholders – customers, employees and the ecosystem at large including the Karigar community. Tanishq has launched new safety standards to ensure a safe and seamless customer shopping experience across all touch points. Under its ‘Gold standard 2.0’ safety umbrella which represents the highest level of safety protocols across all stores.

Tanishq has taken up deep cleaning measures, deployed advanced technology air purifiers to filter out viruses and bacteria. The brand firmly adheres to the practice of double masking/ N95 masks mandatory for in-store employees and customers, introduced advanced foot sanitising mats and encourages usage of Pulse Oximeter and UVC chambers for sanitizing jewellery and customer’s personal belongings like wallets, keys etc. Tanishq has reopened all its retail outlets in Odisha and has inoculated 100% of its retail staff. Limited number of customers will be allowed at any given point in time depending on the store size and number of retail staff present in the store.