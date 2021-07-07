District Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department & Adani Foundation launches BGREI program

Dhamra: The certified seed distribution program was inaugurated by the Chandbali Block Chairman representative Shri. Ranjan Kumar Sahu and Chandabali Block Agriculture officer Shri. Bairagi Charan Sethi in presence of Karanpalli Sarpanch Shri Babuli Sethi. The eminent opinion makers of both the Gram Panchayat Shri Ramesh Chandra Nayak and Shri Krushna Mandal as well as the active members of Gobinda Krushk Sangha, Maa Banadurga Krushak Sangha and Maa Shitala Krushak Sangh were also present during the occasion.

The program will be implemented in 500 acres of land in both the Gram Panchayat and more than 350 small and marginal farmers would be benefitted from this program. In addition to the free paddy seed CR 1009 Sub 1 and Kalachampaa, the farmers will get government support of micronutrients, herbicides and pesticides. The farmers will also get the financial incentives and also their names will be registered in Government list for future support – said the Block Agriculture Officer, Mr. Sethi.

It is to be noted here that, after the pilot of the paddy line transplanting in 150 acre of land at Dosinga GP in kharif 2020, the Agriculture Department in collaboration with Adani Dhamra Port is demonstrating the programme in Karanjmal and Karanpalli GP for the first time. To make the programme a success, time based training & technical guidance will be provided jointly by both the organization to enhance the paddy production and income of the farmers.