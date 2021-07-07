President Kovind , as advised by Prime Minister Modi, has directed the Allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Council of Ministers

Shri Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of:

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Department of Atomic Energy;

Department of Space;

All important policy issues; and

All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Shri Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence
2. Shri Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and

Minister of Cooperation
3. Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways
4. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs
5. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
6. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs
7. Shri Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs
8. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development

9. Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry;

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of Textiles
10. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education; and

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
11. Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of

Parliamentary Affairs;

Minister of Coal; and

Minister of Mines
12. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of AYUSH
14. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs
15. Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
16. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and

Minister of Panchayati Raj
17. Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Civil Aviation
18. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh Minister of Steel
19. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways;

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

20. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Minister of Food Processing Industries
21. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti
22. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice
23. Shri Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and

Minister of New and Renewable Energy
24. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
25. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
26. Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of Labour and Employment
27. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Heavy Industries
28. Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
29. Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture;

Minister of Tourism; and

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
30. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

Minister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
2. Shri Faggansingh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

3. Shri Prahalad Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
4. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
5. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
6. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
7. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
8. Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
9. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
11. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

12. Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
13. Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
14. Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
15. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
16. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
17. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
18. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
19. Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
20. Shri V. Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
21. Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
22. Shri Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

23. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
24. Shri Rameswar Teli Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
25. Shri Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
26. Smt. Annpurna Devi Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
27. Shri A. Narayanaswamy Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
28. Shri Kaushal Kishore Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
29. Shri Ajay Bhatt Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
30. Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
31. Shri Ajay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
32. Shri Devusinh Chauhan Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

 

33. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
34. Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
35. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
36. Dr. Subhas Sarkar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
39. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
40. Shri Bishweswar Tudu Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
41. Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
42. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
43. Shri John Barla Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

44. Dr. L. Murugan Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
45. Shri Nisith Pramanik Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

 

