T20 Cricket – Sri Lanka defeats India by 16 runs in the second match

In the second T20 Cricket match, Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in Pune last night. The series is now leveled at 1-1 with the third game to be played at Rajkot tomorrow.

After setting a victory target of 207 runs, Sri Lanka restricted India to 190 runs. Put into bat first, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 206 for 6 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka scored 56 not out of 22 balls.

In reply, despite impressive batting by Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav, Team India managed to score only 190 for 8 in 20 overs. India won the first match by 2 runs in Mumbai on Tuesday.