Centre has stayed all tourism activities at holy Jain site ‘Sammed Shikharji’ in Jharkhand. Environment Ministry has directed the Jharkhand government to immediately take all steps necessary to protect its sanctity.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today met Jain community members in Delhi who have been urging to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar. The Minister assured them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to preserving and protecting the rights of Jain community over all their religious sites, including Sammed Shikhar.

Ministry of Environment had received several representations from different organizations representing Jain community about the issues related to certain activities taking place at Parasnath Wildlife.

The grievances mention about the faulty implementation of provisions of the notification of Eco Sensitive Zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary by Jharkhand government.

The state government has been asked to strictly enforce the relevant provisions of Management Plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary that specifically prohibit damage to flora or fauna, coming with pet animals, playing loud music, and sale of liquor, among others.

It has also been directed to strictly enforce the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food items on Parasnath hill.