T-Series’s next sung by Sachet Tandon ‘Kandhe Ka Woh Til’ ft Salman Yusuff Khan & Zaara Yesmin is out now

Mumbai: Known to deliver the biggest and most popular love songs of all time, T-Series with singer Sachet Tandon release their next single together. After the success of ‘Bekhayali’ from 2019’s Kabir Singh, comes another intense and passionate love song ‘Kandhe Ka Woh Til’ by Sachet in a Manan Bhardwaj composition and lyrics by Kumaar. Giving an artistic contemporary dance to the romantic track is Salman Yusuff Khan & Zaara Yesmin.

With a young, fresh vibe, catchy tune and unique artistic expression, ‘Kandhe Ka Woh Til’ is a song that everyone in love will relate to. A lot of blood, sweat and hard work went into the video of the song. Both Salman and Zaara prepped for a month prior to the shoot and had minor injuries owing to the tough choreography, but continued to shoot like thorough professionals.

Talking about the song says Sachet Tandon, “When I first heard the song I felt new energy had been put into it. ‘Kandhe Ka Woh Til’ is a passionate, romantic track with a fresh vibe.”

Composer Manan Bhardwaj adds, “This song is extremely close to me. Sachet has created magic in ‘Kandhe Ka Woh Til’ and I’m sure people will remember this song for a long time.”

Says lyricist Kumaar, “Manan is a very flexible and inclusive when it comes to compositions and Sachet is a great singer. Because of our synergy we were able to create a good song immediately.”

Says dancer-choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan, “There was a lot of technique work in the choreography of this song and both Zaara and I put in a lot of hardwork. It was challenging as we shot the song in a day but also a lot of fun because it was like going back to my basics for me.”

Says dancer-model Zaara, “I have trained in different dance styles but not in contemporary dancing. I was nervous to match steps with Salman but he made me feel comfortable on the sets, helped me with the techniques and I’m happy with the way it has turned out.”

Says T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, “Kandhe Ka Woh Til is a soulful romantic track in Sachet’s voice that will strike a chord with the audiences.”

The song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

