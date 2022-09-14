Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port organizes ‘Meet Odisha’

Bhubaneswar : Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) which includes Kolkata Dock System (KDS) & Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), by virtue of its geographical location, is strategically located at Eastern part of India, which can facilitate the endeavor to movement of cargo from/to Europe, South-East Asia as well as far-East and Asia Oceania. Its location along with infrastructure and facilities makes it an ideal choice for export or import under economical logistics cost. The logistics ecosystem at SMPK is ideally suited and experienced in handling and movement of bulk, break bulk & containerized cargo. The port has adequate storage area and robust rail network which enables smooth handling and dispatch of the same.

In Kolkata Dock System (KDS), we have Container terminal with 8,00,000 TEUs handling capacity aided by 17,000 TEUs yard stacking capacity equipped with 4 Mobile harbor Cranes, 4 RTGs, 10 RSTs & 30 Trailers and in addition to that there are thirty transit sheds covering 1,00,000 sqmtr of covered area, which are available for storage and more hardstand can also be allotted to the interested agencies for development of covered storage for storage. SMPK although having 36 multipurpose berths inside the impounded dock, 26 berths are generally used for handling clean cargo. In Container terminal, 6 berths are dedicated to handle container vessels, more than 50 shipping lines are regularly operating and most of the global players like Maersk, MSC, ONE, CMA CGM, COSCO, PIL, Hapag-Lyod, Evergreen, ZIM etc. handling large volume of containers ex KDS. MSC, PIL, Samudera, X-Press Feeders, Transworld also deployed their feeder vessels from SMPK to connect with East, Far East & Bangladesh via Singapore, Colombo, Port Klang, Chittagong ports. Recently, SMPK has established connectivity with Northeast states using National waterways & Indo Bangladesh protocol routes and first time ever the ship-to-shipoperation startedat Sandheads, Sagar & other anchorage points by transferring LPG from VLGC, to several smaller daughter vessels to carry the LPG to Mongla port at Bangladesh.

Under the dynamic leadership of Shri Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMPK;SMPK is also facilitating the trade for handling of fully laden ship by deploying Floating Cranes with associated facilities. These Floating Cranes are backed by a fleet of barges to facilitate Anchorage operation. Similarly, for facilitating aggregation / evacuation of cargo, SMPK is having several Railway Sidings inside the Port which can facilitate handling of rakes in a seamless and efficient manner. To address the SMPK has steady shipping connections with East, Far East & Bangladesh & regular shipments of cargo are made to these countries.Recently, SMPK has started STS operation to do lighterage operation to send LPG to Bangladesh using small vessels and the largest Cape size vessel M/v Mineral Yang fan with 70,300MT parcel load of SAIL called at Sagar Anchorage to unload coal for Haldia.

At present KDS handles meat, fresh fruits (mainly apples, pears), dry fruits, shrimps, seafood, and medicines as perishable cargo. KDS, SMPK handled 19,000 TEUs of loaded & 9,500 TEUs of empty refrigerated containers in last financial year and commensurate with growing demand of reefer container, reefer parks with 408 reefer plugs have been installed recently.

Many countries in Far East, Europe, US, Middle East are sourcing perishable cargo from India. Kolkata Dock System (KDS) by virtue of its geographical location, is strategically located at Eastern part of India connected with vast hinterland of West Bengal, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, NE states, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh which can be further harnessed by the shippers to connect Far East, Europe, US, Middle East markets. All our Reefer parks are at strategic locations near to Container Berths for quick loading or unloading to or from ships, which will minimize any deviations of temperature, humidity etc.

SMPK has always extended several benefits, remissions, and facilities to support the Dry Bulk/Containerized Cargo movement and necessary convenience to the trade which significantly reduced the overall logistics cost. We welcome the concerned stakeholders to use the reefer infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System, for which SMPK assures to extend all possible assistanceincluding suitable rebate on cost of port charges if required.In line with it SMPK is offering to provide 15% rebate on Reefer plug in charges as well.