Hindi Pakhwada Programme Successfully Organized At IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar: On the occasion of Hindi Pakhwada, Rajbhasha Ekak and Hindi literary Society of students Gymkhana ‘Abhivyakti’, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar organized a 14-days “Hindi Pakhwada” on the Campus from 1 – 14 September 2022. The motto of the programme organized was to celebrate the importance of the Hindi language and create awareness about its use in daily life.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 14th September 2022, Chief Guest Shri Akhileshwar Mishra, Principal, D. M. School Bhubaneswar, speak about the importantace of Hindi language. In his speech, he urged the employees of the insititute may use hindi in their official work as much as possible. He also said, the objective of Hindi Diwas is to speard Hindi language across the world. Shri Manas Kumar Behera, Deputy Registrar mentioned that at IIT Bhubaneswar, we give due importance to implementing the Rajbhasha Policies of the Govt. of India.

The popular programmes for the students and employees were Hindi Book Exhibition, Dristikon Lekhan Competition, Debate Competition, Hindi Monologue Competition, English to Hindi translation competition, Hindi Essay Competition, Hindi Quiz Competition, Technical terminology and English to Hindi Phrase Writing Competition, etc. Besides, Rajbhasha ekak organized Hindi competition for the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar.

In addition, Rajbhasha ekak in collaboration with Hindi literary society of Students Gymkhana ‘Abhivyakti’ organized the most alluring event ‘Kavyanjali’ on 3rd September 2022. Prof. V. K. Tewari, Director IIT Bhubaneswar also graced the event by his presence. In kavyanjali, Azhar Iqbal, Sudeep Soni, Manisha Shukla and Utkarsh Agnihotri delivered performance on Hindi poetry. The programme ‘Kavyanjali’ was moderated by Dr. Rajeev Kumar Rawat, Senior Hindi Officer, IIT Kharagpur.

Shri Manas Kumar Behera, Deputy Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar graced the closing ceremony and congratulated all the winners of the various competitions. Dr. Sunil Kumar Prajapati, PIC, Rajbhasa Ekak, IIT Bhubaneswar read out the message of Hon’ble Shri Amit Shah, Home Minister and Cooperation Minister, Govt. of India. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Sambhunath Sahoo, Assistant Librarian, IIT Bhubaneswar.