Swachhta Pakhwada commenced at NTPC Coal Mining HQ

Ranchi: As part of observance of Swachhta Pakhwada 2023 at NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi from May 16 to May 31,2023. On the occasion ,Swachhta Pledge in Hindi was administered by Shri MVR Reddy, Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining) which was followed by Shri Naveen Jain,Chief General ,Manager,SSC-C&M in English today in the august presence of Heads of the department and employees.

The pledge emphasized on voluntarily devoting 100 hours’ time in a year and at least 2 hours in a week by everyone for promoting cleanliness and encouraging others to get involved in Swachhta mission for making the country clean.

Interacting with employees on the occasion, Shri Reddy shared that NTPC Coal Mining has achieved another milestone with despatch of 115666 MT of coal to NTPC power stations, this is the highest ever coal despatch done in any single day since its inception.

Shri Reddy congratulated the employees for the remarkable achievement.