Experience the Power of Sibling Love with Radhika Madan, Ayush Mehra and Rajat Barmecha-starrer, ‘Kacchey Limbu’ premiering on 19th May on JioCinema

Mumbai: JioCinema is all set to for the World Digital Premiere of the coming-of-age sibling drama, ‘Kacchey Limbu’ on 19th May. Led by Radhika Madan with Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in pivotal roles, this slice-of-life story celebrates the unbreakable bond between siblings while exploring the challenges of pursuing one’s passion amidst familial expectations.

Produced by Jio Studios and Mango People Media, directed by Shubham Yogi, produced by Pranjal Khandhdiya and Neha Anand; Kacchey Limbu received its critical acclaim with the official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (TIFF), World Film Festival of Bangkok and International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) last year. The film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and chronicles the life of siblings who find themselves on opposing gully cricket teams. As they strive to balance their familial loyalty with the pursuit of their passions, they embark on a journey that illuminates the unbreakable bond of sibling love.

Radhika Madan reminisced about her experience during the shoot of the film and said, “Kacchey Limbu is a relatable story, so authentic in its treatment, there was no way I could have said no to it. My role of Aditi in the film instantly reminds me of some of the best days spent with my brother while growing up. Be it about us watching cricket together or having our nok-jhok, every moment experienced during the journey of the film strongly resonated with me. Our director Shubham, and the entire team has done a brilliant job in bringing this film to life, a story that needs to be told. There are so many Aditi’s out there who are bound by parental expectations and are unable to realize their dreams. This one’s for you all to break the mold and strive towards what your heart says. It’s a special film, can’t wait for you all to pour in your love.”

Rajat Barmecha shared his excitement on the digital premiere and commented, “From Udaan to ‘Kacchey Limbu’, it has been quite a journey for me, fulfilling yet riddled with challenges, and it continues. I needed to have complete conviction in my choices even if some choices backfired. That’s the core theme of the film – never be afraid to dream and pursue your passion. With the film’s release on JioCinema, we can now take this powerful story to every nook and corner. As an actor, I had the opportunity to portray a character with layers of emotions and conflicts, which made the experience truly memorable.”

“When I started my journey as an actor, there was literally no roadmap of what my next step would be. I just followed my instincts, allowed myself to dream beyond conventions, and kept reminding myself that at the end of the day, my work should make me feel content. And here I am, loving what I do, and grateful that my debut film Kacchey Limbu beautifully conveys this mantra of life. We as a team are overwhelmed with what the film has done at the prestigious film festivals, and now can’t wait for the rest of the world to watch it on JioCinema. Eagerly looking forward to the reaction of our audience”, said Ayush Mehra on his film debut.

Director Shubham Yogi also said, “Kacchey Limbu was always a special story and I believe it will connect with everybody, who has ever had a sibling, younger or older and I think the film was very fortunate, that it found collaborative, creative partners, for me, like my producers, Neha and Pranjal and a very supportive studio partner like Jio. I think it’s been quite a fortunate and lucky journey for us to make the film with all the heart that we had. Not just as Producers and Directors, but also with all our actors. And we are quite excited for it to release on JioCinema, where most of the country is consuming material and they shall probably like what we have presented, which is a new form of cricket on screen.”

With its captivating narrative, Kacchey Limbu deftly weaves together the intricate themes of passion, courage, determination, and self-discovery and is sure to resonate with viewers from all walks of life. Radhika Madan as Aditi resolves to prove to her family and friends, that being uncertain and confused is often a necessary step to discover the person within! This engaging narrative of finding one’s true calling amidst the chaos of growing up promises to engage the audience with its relatable story and exceptional performances.