Susant Mani launches Logo of Skytech Solutions

Bhubaneswar : Renowned Filmmaker of Ollywood (Odia Movie Industry), Susant Mani launched the official logo of Skytech Solutions in presence of the Founders of Skytech at Bhubaneswar today.

Skytech Solutions is a new StartUp at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India, providing IT & Media Solutions. It offers services like Website designing, App creation, Video editing etc. Going forward, it will also provide services in Healthcare as well as Legal Sectors.

Susant Mani is one of the most prolific Film Directors from Odisha, having Directed more than 30 Odia Movies along with Web Series, T.V. Shows in his 25 year old long career. He holds the distinction of being the first ever Film Director from Odisha to win the Filmfare Award (East) in the year 2014 for his family-drama movie “Mu Eka Tumara”.

He has Directed Ollywood Superstar and sitting Member of Indian Parliament, Anubhav Mohanty, in 4 Films including the gangster drama, “Abhimanyu” which was a huge blockbuster in 2009. He has directed critically acclaimed romantic movies like “Chocolate”, “Kiss Miss”, thrillers like “Luchkali”, “Kie Nuhen Kahara” amongst others. Popular Actor turned Politician, Sidhant Mohapatra did his debut in Odia Soap Opera under the direction of Susant Mani.

Susant Mani expressed his happiness regarding the logo launch of Skytech Solutions.

Skytech Solutions will be facilitating number of collaborations amongst Indian and African Entrepreneurs from South Africa & Malawi on Environmental and Renewable Energy sectors.