Nissan registers wholesales of 5832 units in June 2023

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has announced wholesales of 5832 units for the month of June 2023. Domestic wholesales stood at 2552 units, while export wholesales stood at 3280 units.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “During Q1 of this fiscal we announced the launch of the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition which marked the 100,000 Magnite rollout milestone. The Magnite Geza Special Edition is the first among many product interventions planned this year, and with the onset of normal monsoons, high single digit GDP growth and positive consumer sentiment, we confident of delivering strong value to our customers”

The Big, Bold and Beautiful, Nissan Magnite recently achieved a significant milestone with the 100000th Magnite produced at the Alliance plant in Chennai. The best-selling Nissan Magnite is now offered across 16 variants where the base model of Magnite is the XE and the top variant Nissan Magnite is the Turbo CVT XV Premium (O). Nissan Magnite’s competitive pricing and unmatched value proposition makes it a formidable choice in the BSUV segment.

Nissan recently introduced the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition, at a starting price of INR 7,39,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Magnite GEZA offers a compelling combination of an advanced infotainment system, power packed performance, advanced features and safety enhancements that will redefine journeys for the discerning Indian customer.

The Nissan Magnite has achieved a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety from Global NCAP offering the best safety standards within its segment. Nissan has recently enhanced the Magnite by introducing additional safety features across all variants, in addition to transitioning to BS6 Phase 2, increasing its value. These safety features include, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The Big, Bold and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets, with its most recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.