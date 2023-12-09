Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up on World Cup Loss, Sees Australia Series Win as Crucial Momentum for South Africa Tour

Durban, Dec 9 : Suryakumar Yadav, addressing the media on Saturday, expressed the lingering disappointment of India’s heart-wrenching World Cup final loss. However, the talented batsman found solace in India’s recent T20 series victory against Australia, deeming it a significant morale booster for the team ahead of their upcoming tour to South Africa.

Reflecting on the painful defeat in the World Cup final, Yadav admitted, “The World Cup defeat was a disappointment, and it is tough to move on from it.” The Indian squad faced a gut-wrenching loss in the pinnacle event, an experience that has been challenging to overcome.

Despite the lingering disappointment, Yadav emphasized the positive impact of India’s exceptional performance against Australia in the preceding T20 series at home. India triumphed over Australia with a commanding 4-1 series win before embarking on their journey to South Africa.

“The series win against Australia was a big boost even though it came in a different format,” remarked Yadav, highlighting the significance of the T20 series victory as a morale-boosting achievement for the team.

As the Indian team prepares for the first T20 clash against South Africa, the focus remains on transitioning from the World Cup setback while harnessing the confidence gained from the recent triumph against Australia. The tour to South Africa presents a fresh opportunity for redemption and resurgence, aiming to chart a successful course in the T20 series against the Proteas.