Hardik Pandya Progressing Well in Rehabilitation, Eyes Return for Afghanistan T20 Series

Mumbai, Dec 9 : India’s dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, currently in the midst of rigorous rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), shows promising signs of recovery from his left ankle injury. According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Pandya might stage a comeback for the upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan, with his progress indicating a potential return to the squad.

Pandya sustained a ligament tear in his left ankle while attempting to halt a forceful shot off his own bowling during a World Cup encounter against Bangladesh in Pune. The injury forced him out of the remainder of the tournament, leading to an intensive rehabilitation program at the NCA.

“We are closely monitoring his rehabilitation on a day-to-day basis. He is fully dedicated at the NCA, putting in immense effort towards his recovery. We will update everyone once he is deemed fit. There’s a possibility he might be fit even before the Afghanistan series,” stated Shah during discussions with reporters at the WPL auction held in Mumbai.

Pandya’s absence has been felt by the Indian cricket team, given his dual proficiency as a hard-hitting batsman and a handy seam bowler. The potential return of the dynamic player would undoubtedly boost the team’s depth and balance, particularly in the shorter format of the game.

The BCCI remains optimistic about Pandya’s recovery, hinting at a possible return in time for the forthcoming series. However, the final decision regarding his participation will be contingent upon his fitness progress in the coming days.

As fans eagerly await the star all-rounder’s return to the field, all eyes remain on his rehabilitation journey at the NCA, with hopes pinned on his swift recovery for a potential comeback in the Afghanistan T20 series.