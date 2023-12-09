5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian reviewed Shree Mandira Parikrama Project

Puri: Inspecting the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian reviewed queue management and traffic control around the temple. He conducted a thorough review of the project’s progress, landscaping works, ‘Matha’ restoration, queue management from Shree Parking (Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Center) and Marichikote to Dolabedi. It will help in smooth and safe entry of pilgrims into the temple and better traffic control.

Shri Pandian emphasised on substantial progress on Dolabedi restoration, Emar Matha, Punjabi Matha, Uttarparswa Matha and façade painting around the Parikrama. Reviewing landscaping in different patches of South, West & North of the temple, Shri Pandian directed to complete the buffer zones and other landscaping zones substantially, by next week.

He directed to ensure completion of Effluent Treatment Plant & Garbage Chutes and shifting of sub-station, on the pre-decided time. Shri Pandian sought timely completion of electrical works & shifting of utilities near Meghanada Pacheri. He also visited Jagannath Ballav area, Shree Marga & Pramod Udyan and instructed to expedite the works.