“Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry” Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has celeberated the world’s largest office building of Surat Diamond Bourse in Surat, Gujarat.



The Prime Minister tweeted:



“Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities.”