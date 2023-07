The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi thanked USA as 105 trafficked antiquities, representing diverse regions and traditions of India, returning home from USA.



Responding to the tweet by Embassy of India in Washington DC, the Prime Minister said;



“This will make every Indian happy. Grateful to USA for this. These precious artefacts hold immense cultural and religious significance. Their homecoming is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history.”