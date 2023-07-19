Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shares the latest COVID19 Update

Taking note of prevalent COVID-19 situation and the significant achievements made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage across the globe, the Union Health Ministry has further eased guidelines for international travelers in context of COVID-19.



Vide these new guidelines, which shall come into effect from 0000 Hrs (IST) of 20th July 2023, the earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travelers to India, now stand dropped.



However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed in context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travelers shall continue to apply.



The updated guidelines have been made available on the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/).



The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare continues to follow the COVID-19 scenario closely.



