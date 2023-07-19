NationalTop News

Envoys Of Five Nations Present Credentials To The President Of India

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of Chad, Burundi, Finland, Angola and Ethiopia at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 19, 2023). Those who presented their credentials were:



1. H.E. Mrs Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad

2. H.E. Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi

3. H.E. Mr Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland

4. H.E. Mr Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola

5. H.E. Mr Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

