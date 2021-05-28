Surat Airport facilitates essential medical supplies amid tough times

Surat: Surat Airport has been tirelessly working to ensure that vaccines, medical equipment and other essential supplies are safely loaded and reaching their destination on time.

During April and May 2021, 5143 kgs (397 pcs) of oxygen concentrators, 1023 kgs (22 pcs) of oxygen cylinders and 1435 kgs (92 pcs) of Covid vaccines have been transported safely by Surat Airport. The airport has also facilitated five flights of IAF C-17 Globemaster movements which brought Oxygen tankers to be refilled at Surat.

Surat Airport is one of the first airports where Rapid Antigen testing is being carried out by local authorities for arriving passengers. Covid vaccination camp was also arranged for all the passengers and stakeholders during Tika utsav.

Apart from this, the airport is ensuring that all the COVID 19 related instructions and protocols of the central and state governments are being strictly adhered to, making the journey of passengers safe and hassle-free. All the employees, visitors, and passengers are always required to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour and the airport staff works tirelessly to ensure the same. All the safety measures are in place to ensure maximum protection of all the stakeholders.