Supreme Court Issues Notice in Petition Seeking Cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 Counselling

The Supreme Court issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others regarding a plea seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 counselling and seat allotment process starting July 6. The Court declined to defer counselling until July 8, emphasizing the potential loss of time. Respondents were given two weeks to respond, with the matter scheduled for July 8. The plea cited serious allegations of paper leaks and sought cancellation and re-conduct of NEET-UG 2024 for justice and fairness, referencing past cancellations due to irregularities.