Sunil Kumar Satya joins as Regional Executive Director (ER II) NTPC

New Delhi: Sunil Kumar Satya has joined as Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region II) NTPC. Shri Satya brings with him more than 34 years of Power Plant’s Operation and Maintenance (O&M) and Power Project experience.

A graduate of NIT Surat in Mechanical Engineering branch in the year 1986, Shri Satya worked in Maruti Udyog Limited for one year before joining NTPC in the year 1987 as 12th batch Executive Trainee. He worked in various capacities in NTPC ‘s Power plants such as Auraiya Gas Power Plant , Dadri Gas Power Plant , Dadri Thermal Power Plant , Solapur Super Thermal Power Plant and Darlipali Super Thermal Power Plant. Apart from having vast experience in Project Management and Operation & Maintenance areas, Shri Satya has also worked extensively in the areas of subcritical and Super Critical Power Generation Technologies.

Related