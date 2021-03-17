Rajesh Mohata appointed as CEO of JSL Lifestyle Limited

New Delhi: The Board of JSL Lifestyle Limited (JSLL), a subsidiary of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL), has announced the appointment of its new Executive Director and CEO, Mr Rajesh Mohata. In his role, Mr Mohata will be leading JSLL’s customer-centric brands – Arttd’inox & ARC, and its various business verticals, including tableware & home décor, bespoke kitchens, sanitation solutions, commercial kitchens, infrastructure, Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) businesses, and plumbing solutions. Mr Mohata is a seasoned business professional with over 28 years of experience in varying domains of Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Energy, and Cement industries.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director, JSLL, Ms Deepika Jindal said, “As we pursue operational efficiency and long-term value creation for stakeholders, we are pleased to welcome a promising leader like Rajesh. I am confident that his expertise and strategic thinking will guide the Company to grow across all B2B and B2C segments and innovate to capitalize new opportunities”.

Having earned his bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Civil) from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur, Mr Mohata has spearheaded some of India’s frontline organizations in various capacities, like Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, Essar, RPSG, Adani, and Vedanta. He has been acknowledged for his leadership at various business platforms. His personal interest areas include yoga and running. Mr Mohata is an avid reader and shares a keen interest for philanthropy.