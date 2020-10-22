Sunidhi Chauhan Sings For Bollywood Composers Kaushik-Guddu In Her First Bangla Single ‘Dugga Dugga’

By Roy



The Composer duo Kaushik-Guddu have made yesteryear’s ‘Pujo’ celebration memorable with ‘Dugga Elo’ in Monali Thakur’s voice. Nevertheless, they are back with the sequel ‘Dugga Dugga’ to pump up the joy and devotion amidst pandemic. This is the first time when Kaushik-Guddu are collaborating with Sunidhi Chauhan with ‘Dugga Dugga’ on SVF Music.

The song is penned by lyricist Indranil Das who was also associated with the previous track. While lyrics hold the utmost importance in a song, Indranil says, ” ‘Dugga Dugga’ more as universal and eternal and not only confines nostalgia in pandemic. The lyrics contain those elements or rituals that are inseparable from the spirit of the Puja and would continue to remain if certain rituals and practices may go through metamorphosis and evolution.”



After the resounding success of ‘Dugga Elo’, Kaushik-Guddu mention that they were on a second thought about another Durga Puja song this year. But as they put it, the concept of ‘Dugga Dugga’ came onboard with ‘Maa Durga’s blessings’. Indranil frames his experience as ‘complete team involvement’ working with Kaushik-Guddu. He compares the moods of both the songs by saying, “Although both are Durga Puja songs and revolve around the festival and have some common aspects, but actually they have complete different approach.



‘Dugga Elo’ evolves around the daily planning and activities that we do during the Durga Puja and speak about pandal hopping our adda (friendly chit chat sessions) etc., but ‘Dugga Dugga’ has an absolute approach towards ethic values. Even though restrictions followed by the pandemic have put everyone in dilemma and negativity, the positive energies, vibes of Durga Puja have brought expectations to win over the odds with the blessings of Durga Maa. ‘Dugga Dugga’ is our effort to spread that positivity and make people feel the festive spirit within various restrictions. So, it was more challenging we wish people feel it that way.”



Kaushik-Guddu, who share the bond of cousins, have proven their prowess in superhit songs like ‘Sajan Bade Senti’ (‘Badhai Ho’), ‘Loveyatri Title Track’ (‘Loveyatri’), ‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’ (‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’), ‘Tera hoke Rahoon’ (‘Behen hogi teri’).



An artist becomes the reason of the crowd with his signature mark. Kaushik-Guddu as contemporary composers, essay music with something fresh every time experimenting with different dimensions. Technology helps in embellishing the track but it makes singing no easier than what it used to be years back, they say. Present-time music platforms are promoting independent music, but all revolves around audience acceptance.



Kaushik-Guddu have launched their regional Bengali music label ‘Taakdoom’ to promote independent music. They envision to work in-depth on certain experiments with new subjects, artists and forms in the growing and landscape of Bengal industry.

The duo have their upcoming release in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in leads.

