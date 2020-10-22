Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicated 4 online services of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a Video Conference today, dedicated various online services of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department, developed under the framework of 5T programme, to the people of Odisha.

Chief Minister appreciating the efforts of the Department, said that use of technology based solutions in providing service to people will enhance efficiency, accountability and transparency in the system.

Chief Minister said that a number of services will be provided by the Government in online mode such as Registration Facility for Farmers for Selling Paddy, Application for Ration Card Management, Deposit of License Fees by Fair Price Shops, and Deposit of Cost of Food Grains by Fair Price Shops.

Chief Minister said that this will benefit a large section of society including farmers, food security beneficiaries.

Chief Minister while reiterating his Government’s commitment to provide food security to common man, said that we have implemented our own Food Security Programme benefiting more than 25 lakh people left out of NFSA.

Chief Minister expressed the hope that the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department will continue its thrust on use of new generation technology and innovation to deliver public services and bring in visible changes in the life of common man in the State.

Miniser, Food Supply & Consumer Welfare, Cooperation Sri Ranendra Pratap Swain, Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Agriculture Production Commissioner Sri R.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Dr. Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary, Finance Department Sri A.K. Meena, Secretary, Food Supply & Consumer Welfare Department Sri Veer Vikram Yadav, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) Sri V.K. Pandian, Collectors and Field Officers of Food Supply & Consumer Welfare Department were present in the programme.

