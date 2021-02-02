Sundargarh District Administration launches ‘Sudakshya’ for free competitive exam coaching to the youth

Sundargarh: To facilitate talented youth from underprivileged and mining affected areas of Sundargarh fulfil their dreams of cracking competitive careers, the district administration has launched ‘Sudakshya’. The Collector, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan on Tuesday inaugurated the programme at Patrapali, Sundargarh.

The program aims to enhance career oriented skills among aspiring candidates of the district who have passed +2 and +3. Classes at Sundargarh centre commenced today while the classes at Rourkela & Bonai centres are going to take off this week. The District Mineral Foundation, (DMF) Sundargarh is providing financial support for the initiative, while Niyatee Foundation, an NGO, is the implementing agency.

Many talented girls and boys fail to fulfil their dreams of having a career by cracking competitive exams. However, when proper training and skill support is given they can perform better. ‘Sudakshya’, one of the unique programmes picked up by the district, is based on this objective.

“The Job aspiring youth will be given free coaching for various competitive exams. The district administration has made necessary arrangement for the same under the programme. Students from the district’s six mining-affected blocks, SC/ST, underprivileged and good educational background will be able to reap benefits of ‘Sudakshya’,” said Mr. Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector, Sundargarh.

‘Sudakshya’ will provide free three-month coaching for banking and insurance, staff selection commission, railways, army, air force, naval, Odisha police, paramilitary and other sectors. Candidates are also provided with free accommodation, food, study materials and uniforms.

“I dreamt of joining the armed forces. However, I could not get the required orientation and coaching for the same. ‘Sudakshya’ has given me the opportunity to be trained for free and I will make my dream come true,” said Jagyaseni Barik, a beneficiary enrolled at Sundargarh.

“I was appearing for competitive exams without coaching. However, I did not know how to answer the test within the stipulated time. Now under ‘Sudakshya’ I can get the required coaching and have better chance of qualifying” said Subhas Barik, another beneficiary, at the inaugural event.

The coaching centres will provide classes in mathematics, reasoning, general awareness, computers, communication skill, personality development, among others. In addition, the Odisha Police and Paramilitary aspirants will be trained in the physical skills required for the field.

Weekly tests and mock interviews will be conducted so the students can practice and have more success at various competitive exams. In addition, textbooks and previous question papers will be provided for preparation of various exams.

The inaugural function was attended by Bhairab Singh Patel, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Rasai Laguri, CEO, DMF, Nirmal Kumar Panda, Chairman, Niyatee Foundation, Itishree Panda, Chief Executive, Niyatee Foundation, and senior officials of DMF Dipu Shankar Samal & Anjan Panda, among others.