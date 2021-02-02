IndiGo cautions candidates to beware of fake job offers

New Delhi: In its bid to create awareness, India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, issued advisory to be cognizance around fake job offers. IndiGo, through its creatives across social media and website is raising awareness of how certain people claiming to represent IndiGo are misusing the brand name & the names of IndiGo employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs. The airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting trainings on joining. IndiGo strictly advises to report the matter to the police if someone asks for money and promise of a job at IndiGo. IndiGo is also taking appropriate actions for cases that get reported and hence is focused on spreading awareness.

IndiGo believes that the issue can be handled only by a combination of legal/police action as well as awareness. IndiGo is taking the various measures to spread awareness about fake job offers like frequent emails from HR leader to all IndiGo employees informing them and seeking support to spread awareness, placement of “caution” posters/ standees at key spots at all airports, “Caution” standee placement during hiring drives at all locations, posts on IndiGo’s official social media channels every month. – Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. The airline’s official career website also features a “caution” note on the home page. Please visit http://bit.ly/3ix0dbL for more information.