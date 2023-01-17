Sufi Melody Night on the Second Day at .FEST takes Bhubaneswar on a soulful ride

Bhubaneswar : Following the incredible success of the first day of .FEST, Day 2 saw over twelve thousand citizens and visitors enjoyed a night of soulful sufi melodies at the IDCO exhibition ground on Monday. By taking in the captivating modern, traditional, and Sufi night performances by Harshdeep Kaur, Navraj Hans, Priya Malik, and Dipti Rekha Padhi, the people of Bhubaneswar undoubtedly got over their Monday blues.

All segments of the citizens equally enjoyed the mouth-watering regional specialities from different Indian states, relishing delicacies from Odisha, and international cuisines from the 16 Hockey World Cup participant nations and 24 states of India. The Night Bazaar/Flea Market enlivened Bhubaneswar’s winter nights and offered a fantastic stage for local artists, start-ups, performers, craftsmen, and innovators to present their goods. The Flea Market, which was organised with the intention of promoting the handicrafts and textiles of Odisha, proved to be a remarkable crowd-puller with more than 120 locally produced goods on exhibit, making it a shopping extravaganza for the visitors.

BhuFeSto, a storytelling festival, saw people from all walks of life. Especially children listened to international and national professionals at the Kala Bhoomi, IG Park, Buddha Jayanti Park, and APJ Abdul Kalam Park. The distinguishing feature of the .FEST has been Sebbe-Au-Ebbe (Then & Now), a photo exhibition that showcased the glorious urban/ city history of Bhubaneswar, one of the 1st Planned cities of Independent India, along with the first of its kind uniquely curated experiential trails around the city of Bhubaneswar.

To the joy of the audience, Day 3 of the .FEST will include amazing performances once more in a revitalised and charming avatar. Divya Kumar, a Bollywood actor, and director, will dazzle the audience with her appearance, while popular singers Neeti Mohan and Pragyan Hota, an Odia singer, will give entrancing contemporary performances. The 15-day celebration starts at 5 pm and lasts till midnight.

About .FEST

.FEST was curated in 2018 with an intention to create an environment of festivity in Bhubaneswar as was to host FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup for the 1st time. The festival was curated to provide a never-before experience to the denizens of BBSR. Specific focus was kept that every category of the society gets something or else to cherish in this festival, and hence the brand name .FEST was crafted wherein F stands for FOOD – one common factor that connects all walks of society, E stands for entertainment – in the era of OTT, the excitement of live performances & the adrenaline rush to witness some of maestros at own city is not an everyday phenomenon in tier-2 cities like BBSR; S stands for stories – Bhubaneswar Festival of Storytelling (BhuFesSto) was specifically curated for the children along with elderly to keep alive the great saga of story telling. Lastly T stands for trails – under the brand name Ekamra walks – where the festival becomes truly CITY festival by showcasing the magnificent assets Bhubaneswar has been preserving for centuries. This year’s edition of .FEST comes with the unique and first of its kind in Odisha Night Bazar & Flea Market where artisans, entrepreneurs will participate. Another unique experience this year shall be Sebbe O Ebbe – the photo exhibition showcasing photographs of the Bhubaneswar city since the last 1860s to the present time.