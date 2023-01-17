Puspuni Celebrated in Dubai by Nuakhai Paribar, UAE

Away from their homeland but not from their culture. The odia community of UAE celebrated the agrarian festival of Puspuni. The second most important agrarian festival of western odisha after Nuakhai, Puspuni holds a special significance for the agriculture-dominated belt.

Puspuni celebration was held in Dubai with its grandeur and excitement. Hosted by Nuakhai Paribar, UAE the grand event was held at the Creek Park, Dubai on 15th January 2023. Like every year this year also it was celebrated with lots of fun and joy. The Puspuni celebration witnessed a lineup of several cultural programs. Odias residing in different emirates of UAE gathered together with their family and kids. The host said, our first goal is to make our children learn our culture while staying away from home. Special games and competitions like dance, balloon twisting, and painting were arranged for kids. The kids enjoyed a lot and they are eagerly waiting for next year’s celebration. Face painting was most attractive among kids with many popular characters.

One of the main attractions was traditional odia food. Special traditional dishes and other veg, non-vegetarian dishes like chicken, mutton were served. The full day program was wrapped up with a friendly Cricket match.

While Nuakhai is celebrated after flowering of kharif paddy crop, Puspuni is observed after its harvest. The annual festival is observed on full moon day in odia month of pausa or ‘Pausa Purnima’. Basically, it is an annual occasion wherein the farmer families celebrate their annual harvest of paddy.