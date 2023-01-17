World Odisha Society calls for Global Odia Unity WOS Celebrates Second Foundation Day

New Delhi : World Odisha Society(WOS) gave a clarion call to World over Odia Diaspora to unite. WOS appeals Odias staying in various Indian States outside Odisha and in different countries of the World numbering around one and half crore to unitedly vouch for the all round advancement of their Mother State Odisha. Attending Second Foundation Day Ceremony entitled “Utkala Utsava” virtually hundreds of prominent Non Resident Odias community leaders from Australia to America and U.A.E. to Europe took vow to build a brand new progressed and flourished Odisha by the year 2036, when Odisha will be celebrating 100 years of her formation. The Mega Event was celebrated with pomp, splendour and much fanfare.

Attending ‘Utkala Utsava’ as Chief Guest Padmavibhushan Awardee Sudarshan Sahu described the art, taste, fragrance, facets and essence of Odisha as unique and outstanding. Shri Sahu exudes confidence that World Odisha Society can play a pivotal and proactive role to construct Modern Odisha. Addressing the gathering as distinguished guest Germany based renowned writer Dr. Rajendra Narayan Das expressed his deep concerns over the poor state of affairs in core sectors like education, health and culture in Odisha. Mentioning that the civilisation revisits in every twenty five years Dr Das advised to be practical and pragmatic in adopting the emerging trend as per the expectation of current time. Lauding the accomplishment of WOS in connecting Odias belonging to every nook and corner of the Globe, Honourable Guest Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Tv Institute in Kolkata Himansu Khatua sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for the further progress of the Society. Delivering his speech Guest of Honour Additional Press Secretary of President Bijay Nayak stressed on the need to feel proud for being Odias as a race. Shri Nayak informed that Kujibar Patra published in Odia by Sadhu Sundar Das was the first publication in the country. Participating in the online meeting as Guest of Honour Mayor of Bhubaneswar Sulochana Das sought the help and co –operation of Non Resident Odias to develop the capital city as a World Class metropolis.

Delivering welcome address Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi, reiterated World Odisha society’s commitment to ensure the evolution of Odisha as a top ranking developed state of India. The Founder of WOS Dr Arundhati Debi declared that WOS is fully determined to establish the New and prosperous Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion from Australia the Vice Chairman of WOS Dr Nalini Pati mentioned that preparation of a database of Odias all over the planet has been the high priority in Society’s agenda. President of Abu Dhabi Odia Samaj Pradeep Kumar Rath appealed for combined initiatives to establish the speciality of Odisha in International arena. President of Gulf Odia Samaj Ajay Kumar Das and General Secretary of UAE Odisha Samaj Pritish Dash Stressed on strengthening the base of WOS. President of Tanzania Odia Samaj Bijay Sahu announced the joining of his Organisation in WOS. Observing that the Language is the parameter of prosperity WOS’s Mother tongue Promotion General Secretary Pabitra Maharatha emphasised on the promotion, propagation and popularisation of Odia Language throughout the world.

Participating in the deliberation other dignitaries like Asit Kumar Kar, Sudhir Dash, Umakant Jena, Hrushikesh Patra, Nibedita Giri, Ravi Mahapatra, Ramkrushna Dash, Krupanidhi Biswal, Ravi Narayan Behera and Debasish Srichandan wished God Speed and further rise of WOS.

Guinness Book of world Record holders Keshab Swain, Shashanka Sekahr Dash, Aman Chhatria, Binita Jena, Jayaram Rana, Sachin Behera, Sandhya Rani Behera, Smruti Sudha, Arun Mahanta, Rajesh Kumar Meher and Suraj Kumar Meher were felicitated during the Festival for their exceptional and exemplary achievements. Some couples have also been honoured during the celebration. They include Prafulla and Sulochana Das, Pradeep and Bahniprava Rath, Ajay Kumar and KunKun Das, Nibedita Giri and Bhubanananda Pradhan Asit kumar and Priyatma Kar , Umakanta and Sukanti Jena, Acharya Abhimanyu and Biswadeepa Sahu. Other celebrated personalities who have also been felicitated include Ravi Narayn Behera, Pabitra Maharatha, Ankit Maurya, Lakhan Sharma, Basanti Parida, Priya Ranjan Mohanty, Alok Panda and Nandan Dwibedi.

Highlight of Utkala Utsava was presentation of a colourful cultural extravaganza. Noted singer Anindita Das, Celebrated Vocalist Bibekananda Rout, Cultural General Secretary of WOS Kaveri Behera, Cuisine Joint General Secretary Pushpanjali Barik, Guruma Mamta Pradhan, WOS’s Auditor Sudhir Dash and Ms. Kavita enthralled the audiences with their scintillating numbers. Spectacular Dance performance by the artistes of Silpika classical and Creative school under the guidance of Basudeb Nath was the major attraction of the Festival. The whole programme was co –ordinated and conducted by Sudhashree Dash from Dubai and Banojini Nayak from Bhubaneswar in a smooth and seamless manner.

Prominent personalities present include Chairman of Reception Committee Brahma Mishra, Vice Chairman Manoj Nayak, Convenor of Celebration committee Akshaya Mohanty, Debarshi Mallick from Indonesia, Chiranjeev Swain from Singapore, Badri Mahapatra, Barada Prasanna Das, Hrushikesh Rath, Dr. Anita Panda, WOS’s Women’s Wing General Secretary Chidatmika Khatua, Vice President Dr Pravati Panigrahi from Australia, Sashadhar Das, Pravati Nayak, Dr Sarojini Pani, Vikash Sahoo, Jayant Gantayat, WOS’s Spiritual General Secretary Dr. Jayashri Nanda from U.K., Joint General Secretary Dr. Sagar Ranjan Tripathy, Satyabrata Mohanty, Dr. Bijay Kumar Maharana,WOS’s India Chapter Joint General Secretary Lili Jenamani, Santosh Rout and Saritdeep Satpathy. Nandan Dwibedi handled the digital control room ably.