Students studying abroad can dial 1929 for easy slot registration for vaccination: BMC

Bhubaneswar: In a big announcement, the BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh informed that students pursing education in foreign countries can now get easily their vaccine slots by just dialing 1929 from tomorrow onwards , here on Thursday.

Singh said, “ this special Covid vaccination registration drive has been initiated for the students staying in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, keeping in view the necessity of the students to get vaccinated on mandatory basis to fly abroad for their studies.”