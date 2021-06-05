Mobile vans helping in carrying out RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test in crowded areas : BMC

Bhubaneswar : Amid corona scare, the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test are being performed at high speed through mobile vans on all crowded places at mandatory basis to contain mass spread of the deadly virus, informed BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh today.

Briefing the media, Singh said, “ all major markets as well as crowded places in capital city are being monitored efficiently and testing is being carried out majorly since yesterday as well as over 8.75 lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been administered by June 4.

Besides, we have a target to intensify vaccination drive of 18-44 age group people in next days , he added.