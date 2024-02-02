Students participating at the Auroville Exposure tour under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme explore key units of Auroville

New Delhi,2nd February: On the fourth day of the Auroville Exposure tour under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) programme, the participating students at Auroville explored the units’ role in prosperity and Pondicherry Ashram. They learnt about the working of four key units within Auroville which focus on well-being, paper, food products, and probiotics.

The guided tour and interactive sessions with the founders provided an understanding of the meticulous processes involved in creating these globally acclaimed products. The founders shared their inspiring journey to Auroville, highlighting the challenges faced and the remarkable impact achieved. Much like Auroville’s inception as the City of Dawn, these projects reflect a monumental journey, symbolizing progress and contributing to the greater good.

The students successfully connected the dots between their varied experiences, gaining a holistic perspective on the interconnectedness of Auroville’s diverse initiatives.

Their visit to the Pondicherry Ashram offered the students a captivating glimpse into ashram life. Engaging interactions with ashram residents imparted valuable insights into the philosophy and organizational structure, including a focus on the unique education system and physical education. The day concluded with a visit to the samadhi, a meditation session on the playground, and a delightful dinner at the Ashram.

The cultural evening featured awe-inspiring performances by students from participating universities, adding a vibrant touch to the immersive programme. The participants reflected on an intense learning experience, having explored and been exposed to opportunities for impactful actions on both personal and campus levels.

The Ministry of Education has initiated this programme to emphasise the relevance of the educational-cum-cultural tour to themes under NEP, G-20 Leaders’ Declaration, Shri Aurobindo’s 150th Birth Anniversary and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The programme has been envisioned following the suggestion of Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to introduce the Aurobindo circuit under EBSB. The emphasis of the initiative will be on exposing the youth to spirituality and Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy and practical implementation of integral education, Auroville being a unique experiment towards that end. Auroville Foundation, an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Education, is organising the programme.