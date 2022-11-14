Students from various schools meet the president Droupadi Murmu on Children’s Day

New Delhi : Students from various schools met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) this morning (November 14, 2022).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that childhood is the most beautiful phase of life. Children are accepted as they are. This is what makes them so alive. Today we are celebrating this innocence and purity of children.

The President said that every new generation brings new possibilities and new dreams. This is a new era of technological and information revolution. Children are now aware about various domestic, social and environmental issues. With the advent of technology, knowledge and information are now at their fingertips. So it is all the more important that we make more efforts to teach them the right values ​​and involve them in various activities and discussions. We can also learn a lot from children.

The President advised children to dream big and dream for a new and developed India. She said that dreams of today may become reality tomorrow. She advised them to think about the kind of India they want to live in when they grow up. She urged them to follow the path of duty without worrying about the result which will eventually lead them to great success. She said that the path they choose today would determine the journey of India in the coming days. She also advised them to keep their inner child alive even as they grew up. She urged them to stay connected with India’s culture, always respect their parents and love the motherland.