Student Films Packages @ #MIFF2022 to showcase spirit of young talent

New Delhi :Through the cinematic periscope of Mumbai International Film Festival what you see is not just the past or the present but also the beautiful creations of the future. Yes, MIFF 2022 by including special student films package from various reputed institutions is instrumental in nurturing young talent in the field of cinema.

At the festival, Student Film packages from reputed institutions like National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Pune, K R Narayanan Film Institute, Kerala will showcase the spirit of budding talent and creativity. Students’ animation documentary films from Myanmar and films from Students’ Animation Film Festival Brazil will add colour and fervour to the collection.

MIFF 2022 will offer young filmmakers an opportunity to meet and interact with industry experts, and to get noticed by various producers, agencies, production houses, critics, key OTT Players, collaborators and even influencers.

Films in Students’ Film Package deals with a plethora of variety subjects like solitude, myths, folk music, nature conservation, Covid pandemic, atrocities against women to mention a few.

Never miss a bunch of innovative films from the following film schools at MIFF 2022