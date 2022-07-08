Steering Committee deliberates roadmap for 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

New Delhi : The festival aims at providing a common platform for filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talent and put forth the excellence of cinema from all over. Bringing together film cultures, the festival allows the understanding of various social and cultural ethos and appreciation of world cinema. The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India) and the state Government of Goa.

With an aim of providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art, IFFI celebrates some of the finest cinematic works every year from India and around the world. A steering committee for 53rd International Film Festival of India has been formed to conduct this year’s with the below-mentioned.

The functions of the Steering Committee is to support the Ministry to finalize the IFFI programming which includes finalizing various sections of IFFI programme, Master Classes and Workshops, cultural components.

The Steering Committee deliberated over various components of IFFI and discussed ways to enhance collaborations with international film makers, participation of regional cinema, giving a platform to young film makers as well as showcase new trends in cinema along with emerging technology that enhances the experience of cinema lovers. The Steering Committee will hold a number of meetings in the run up to IFFI and ideate on content curation and explore partnerships. Union Minister Sh Anurag Singh Thakur said that his vision for IFFI is to work closely with the film fraternity from Indian Cinema and use their expertise as well as understanding to take the 53rd IFFI to the next level. He said that IFFI is a festival that aims to promote the business of cinema for the benefit of the film industry by providing collaborations and networking in order to boost the ‘creative economy’ of India. He added that the creative economy has the potential and talent to create new entrepreneurs in the M&E sector which will help transform India into a content and post production hub for the world.

The Steering Committee members are:

Official Members

Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports (Chairman) Chief Minister of Goa (Co-Chairman) Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Secretary, Ministry of I&B Chief Secretary, Govt. of Goa Additional Secretary & FA, Ministry of I&B Additional Secretary, Ministry of I&B Joint Secretary(Films), Ministry of I&B Pr. Director General, PIB Managing Director, NFDC Secretary (I&P), Govt. of Goa Vice Chairman, ESG, Goa CEO, ESG, Goa

Non-Official Members