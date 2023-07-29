Startup Odisha, making its state a prime destination for female-led businesses

Bhubaneswar : Startup India, in collaboration with Startup Odisha, concluded a transformative two-day workshop tailored exclusively for women entrepreneurs in the state. The workshop offered aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs a unique platform to learn, network, and seek guidance from industry leaders, with an emphasis on empowerment and growth.

Startup Odisha kicked off the first day with an informative discussion premised around the journey to building a robust startup ecosystem in the state. Startup India followed it by highlighting its programs and efforts, such as the 80-IAC Tax Exemption and DPIIT Recognition. There were many expert sessions focused on the importance of digital marketing as well as financial modelling for startups. Women founders also conducted insightful sessions on their individual business path and the value of strong female role models. The day came to a close with a presentation on “How to Raise Funds for Your Startup” by Mr. Manoj Agarwal, Founder & Managing Partner of SEA Fund, and Mr. Anil Joshi, Managing Partner of Unicorn India Ventures.

An interesting session for selected women entrepreneurs on pitching to investors and incubators was overseen by Many eminent leaders on the second day. Including the Government E-Marketplace’s (GeM) Business Facilitator, provided participants with insightful information on the GeM followed by an insightful presentation on harnessing the NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform to wrap off the

program.

The program’s objective was to encourage and promote women entrepreneurs in Odisha, just as it succeeded in fostering a thriving startup community. Startup Odisha continues to be dedicated to supporting the growth of the state’s entrepreneurial community through its curated knowledge-led programs. The project is resolute in its commitment to helping women entrepreneurs, offering constant encouragement and motivation to fuel expansion and prosperity. As it did with its ground-breaking workshop, Startup Odisha is persistently advancing Odisha toward being a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

About Startup Odisha: Startup Odisha is an initiative of the MSME Department, Govt of Odisha to promote Ideas/Innovations/Startups of budding entrepreneurs in the state. It is also working towards innovation, development, and improvement of products, processes, and services. In addition, Startup Odisha is also working towards the scaling up of ideas towards a sustainable business model with a high

potential for employment generation and wealth creation in the state. With an ever-evolving ecosystem, Start-up Odisha works with a wide range of 1600+ registered startups out of which 600+ are led by women.