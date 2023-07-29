Bhubaneswar: Several large IT & Semiconductor MNCs expressed their intent to Invest In Odisha during discussion with visiting Odisha Govt delegation to the US. The delegation interacted with Cognizant CEO Mr Ravi Kumar & showcased the advantages of Odisha for a possible footprint in Odisha.

The delegation met with Mr. PR Patel, promoter of Global HDI PCB Manufacturing Inc., US. The delegation provided him a comprehensive account of Odisha’s advantages, ranging from natural endowments to generous incentives & an investment friendly climate. #InvestInOdisha

Mr. Patel expressed his intent to set up HDI-PCB manufacturing unit in #Odisha with investment of ₹4,360 Cr in 7 years. A total of 3,500 jobs would be generated along with strengthening of semiconductor ecosystem. Mr. Patel’s team will soon visit to Odisha for site inspection.

In another meeting, the delegation interacted with Mr. Subroto Mukerji, CEO, Integreon. A Letter of Intent have been received from Integreon for setting up 500 capacity Offshore Development Centers in #Odisha to offer AI/ML derived business insights to clients.

The delegation later had a discussion with Mr. Rajeev Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Celona. The delegation briefed Mr. Shah on the advancements #Odisha has made in extending high-speed network connectivity to most remote regions of the state.

As per discussions, #Odisha Govt will facilitate joint research projects between Celona & top Odisha institutions in fields of 5G and Industry 4.0 & also help the company establish a Centre of Excellence in #Bhubaneswar in the said domains.