Chief Minister, Odisha at SAIMUN 2023 Grand Inauguration Ceremony of Bijoy Indoor Stadium

Bhubaneswar, 28th July 2023: A momentous and grand occasion unfolds as SAI International proudly hosts its 11th edition of the SAI Model United Nations 2023 on July 28 and 29, 2023, graced by the distinguished presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. This splendid global gathering witnessed an impressive convergence of over 700 delegates representing 10 diverse nations, namely Sri Lanka, Uganda, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Bhutan, Kenya, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Mali, and India.

Enthusiastically participating in the SAIMUN sessions are prestigious schools from abroad including St. Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School from Kawaala, Uganda, Gombe Junior School in Kikajjo, Uganda, and St. Anthony’s Girls’ College in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Additionally, the Indian schools, namely Sanskriti School, New Delhi, Sunbeam Lahartara & Sunbeam Ballia from Varanasi, Daly College, Indore, Shirdi Sai Public School Wing 1 and Wing 2 from Moradabad, Sanjivani International School from Shirdi, St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Kolkata, Trivandrum International School from Trivandrum, and schools from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack played an integral role in the event’s proceedings.

The invigorating sessions at SAIMUN also witnessed Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Schools from various districts of Odisha, including Mayurbhanj, Puri, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Keojhar, Jajpur, and Angul actively participating in the 10 committees as per the stimulating agendas on global policies. The Shree Harsha Memorial School for deaf and dumb children showcased their talents and perspectives, highlighting the power of communication beyond words.

The state-of-art Bijoy Indoor Stadium was also inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. The Accentuating the significance of sports education within learning curriculum & in memory of the visionary Founder-Chairman, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, the stadium with 30,000 sqft. area boasts 6 table tennis courts, 6 badminton courts, 3 basketball courts, a squash court, multipurpose volleyball and tennis courts, a lawn tennis court, skating tracks, indoor games like chess, carrom. Additionally, another multipurpose outdoor sports complex with a new 40,000 sqft. area, Bijoy Maidan has a football ground, a cricket ground, running track, volleyball, throwball, kabaddi, khokho and three swimming pools with a gallery making it a comprehensive sports complex. This stadium is one of the largest school level indoor sports complexes in the country, providing a platform for sports enthusiasts and athletes to hone their skills and become better all-round individuals.