Start-up entrepreneurs get assistance courtesy MCL

Sambalpur: As part of the ongoing CSR project of assistance to Technology Business Incubator located at NIT Rourkela, seed loans worth Rs.15 lakh have been sanctioned to three Start-up ventures MyOrg360, Claviator Academy and Yarev Technology on 20th Nov’2020. These companies had received initial incubation and nurturing at TBI. The Companies work in diverse fields ranging from software to education technology to consumer electronics. The initiative will impart stability to the start up and will provide impetus for scaling up and expansion.

It may be noted that, MCL under its Corporate Social Responsibility has taken up the 3-year project of Development of TBI at NIT Rourkela with a financial commitment of Rs.2.61 Cr. The Project aspires to give a fillip to the incubation and innovation eco-system of the Institute and also boost the entrepreneurial aspirations of the people of the region.

